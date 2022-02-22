Barclays (BCS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Barclays PLC (Symbol: BCS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.38, changing hands as low as $10.37 per share. Barclays PLC shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCS's low point in its 52 week range is $8.67 per share, with $12.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.