Barclays (BCS) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Barclays (BCS) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BCS recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, BCS has gained 14.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider BCS's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BCS for more gains in the near future.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.