Barclays (BCS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y, Costs Fall

Barclays’ BCS second-quarter 2020 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £90 million ($111.6 million) represents a decline of 91.3% from the prior-year quarter number.



Shares of Barclays lost almost 4.7% in pre-market trading. However, the full day’s trading session will likely depict a better picture.



Results were primarily hurt by a significant increase in credit impairment charges. Also, the company witnessed a decline in the top line. Nevertheless, lower operating expenses were a tailwind.

Revenues & Expenses Decline

Net operating income was £3.72 billion ($4.61 billion), down 26.6% year over year. The decline was mainly due to a fall in net interest income and higher credit impairment charges.



Operating expenses (excluding litigation and conduct costs) totaled £3.31 billion ($4.11 billion), down 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Cost to income ratio was 62%, down from 64% recorded a year ago.



Credit impairment charges increased significantly year over year to £1.62 billion ($2.01 billion).



Pre-tax income was £359 million ($445.3 million), down 76.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly Segmental Performance

Barclays U.K.: Loss before tax was £127 million ($157.5 million) against profit before tax recorded in the year-ago quarter. A fall in net operating income primarily hurt the segment’s performance.



Barclays International: Profit before tax was £807 million ($1 billion), down 34% year over year. The decline was mainly due to the dismal performance of the consumer, cards and payments division.



Head Office: Loss before tax was £321 million ($398.2 million), wider than the loss incurred in the prior-year quarter.

Strong Balance Sheet & Capital Ratios

Total assets as of Jun 30, 2020, were £1,385.1 billion ($1,707.3 billion), down 4.1% sequentially.



As of Jun 30, 2020, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.2%, up from 13.4% on Jun 30, 2019.



Total risk-weighted assets were £319 billion ($393.20 billion) as of Jun 30, 2020.

Outlook

Barclays continues to target return on tangible equity of more than 10%.



Further, cost to income is projected to be less than 60%.

Our View

Given Barclays’ restructuring and business simplification efforts, its operating efficiency is expected to improve in the quarters ahead. However, owing to a tough operating backdrop and the coronavirus outbreak-induced global economic slowdown, revenue growth is expected to continue to be hampered to some extent in the near term.

