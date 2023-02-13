Barclays (BCS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Barclays (BCS) closed at $9.14, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial holding company had gained 1% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Barclays will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.16 billion, up 2.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Barclays should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% higher within the past month. Barclays is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Barclays is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.09, which means Barclays is trading at a discount to the group.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.