Barclays (BCS) Gains as Q1 Earnings & Revenues Improve Y/Y

Shares of Barclays BCS gained 7.4% following the release of its first-quarter 2023 results. The company reported net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £1.78 billion ($2.16 billion), up 27% from the prior-year quarter.



Barclays’ results benefitted from an improvement in revenues. However, higher expenses hurt the results to some extent. Also, the company recorded a substantial year-over-year rise in credit impairment charges.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total income was £7.24 billion ($8.79 billion), up 11.4% year over year.



Operating expenses (excluding litigation and conduct costs) totaled £4.11 billion ($4.99 billion), up 14.6% year over year.



The cost-to-income ratio was 57%, down from 63% a year ago.



In the reported quarter, Barclays recorded credit impairment charges of £524 million ($636.5 million), up significantly from the year-ago quarter.



Pre-tax income was £2.60 billion ($3.16 billion), up 16.3% year over year.

Segmental Performance Good

Barclays UK: Profit before tax was £754 million ($915.9 million), up 26.9% from the year-ago quarter. The rise was driven by higher total income.



Barclays International: Profit before tax was £1.93 billion ($2.34 billion), up 12.6% year over year. The rise was driven by the robust performance of the consumer, cards and payments division.



Head Office: Loss before tax was £84 million ($102 million), broader than the loss incurred in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Capital Ratios Strong

Total assets as of Mar 31, 2023, were £1,539.1 billion ($1,903.4 billion), up 1.7% from the prior quarter end.



Total risk-weighted assets increased marginally from the prior quarter to £338.4 billion ($418.5 billion) as of Mar 31, 2023.



As of Mar 31, 2023, the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 13.6%, down from 13.8% as of Mar 31, 2022.

2023 Guidance

Management expects the loan loss rate to be 50-60 basis points.



Over the medium term, the CET1 ratio is expected to be 13-14%.



Barclays expects to deliver a return on tangible equity of more than 10% and a cost-to-income ratio of low 60%.

Our View

Given Barclays’ restructuring and business-simplification efforts, its operating efficiency is expected to improve in the quarters ahead. The company completed the acquisition of specialist residential mortgage lender — Kensington Mortgage Company Limited, which will strengthen its “product offering and capabilities in the UK mortgage market,” boost market share and capitalize on its low-cost funding base.

Performance of Other Foreign Banks

UBS Group AG UBS reported first-quarter 2023 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.03 billion, down 51.8% from the prior-year quarter.



UBS’ quarterly performance was worrisome, as there were increases in expenses. Lower revenues acted as another major headwind.



Nevertheless, the performance of the Personal & Corporate Banking division was impressive. UBS’ Asset Management arm, Group Functions, The Investment Bank and Global Wealth Management segments did not perform well.



ICICI Bank IBN released fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Mar 31) results. Net income was INR91.22 billion ($1.1 billion), up 30% from the prior-year quarter.



IBN’s results were driven by a rise in net interest income and non-interest income, higher rates, and growth in loans and deposits. However, provisions increased in the quarter. Also, higher operating expenses posed as the undermining factor for IBN.

