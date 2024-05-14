Barclays (BCS) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Barclays in Focus

Based in London, Barclays (BCS) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 37.56%. The financial holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.26 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.82% compared to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 4.37% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.57%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.52 is up 40.2% from last year. Barclays has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 12.05%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Barclays's current payout ratio is 39%. This means it paid out 39% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for BCS for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $1.60 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 15.94%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, BCS is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

