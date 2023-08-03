News & Insights

Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23 (VXX) Price Target Decreased by 36.75% to 35.90

The average one-year price target for Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23 (BATS:VXX) has been revised to 35.90 / share. This is an decrease of 36.75% from the prior estimate of 56.76 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.04 to a high of 49.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.85% from the latest reported closing price of 22.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VXX is 0.46%, an increase of 28.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.94% to 20K shares. VXX / Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD 27.193879 - Ser A ShortTerm Futu Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of VXX is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QLS - IQ Hedge Long holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 36.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 0.20% over the last quarter.

QMN - IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 31.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 5.99% over the last quarter.

JTHIX - James Alpha Total Hedge Portfolio Class I holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 95.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 1,549.76% over the last quarter.

