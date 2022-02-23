US Markets

Barclays annual profit nearly trebles as bad loans ebb

Contributors
Lawrence White Reuters
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Barclays reported its annual profit nearly trebled as bad loan charges plunged and its investment bank continued its strong recent performance amid market volatility in the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Lawrence White and Iain Withers

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L reported its annual profit nearly trebled as bad loan charges plunged and its investment bank continued its strong recent performance amid market volatility in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The British lender on Wednesday reported profit before tax for 2021 of 8.4 billion pounds ($11.42 billion), up from 3.1 billion pounds a year ago and above the average analysts' forecast of 8.1 billion pounds.

Barclays said it would buy back 1 billion pounds of its own shares and increase its full-year dividend to 4 pence per share, in its first update to investors since C.S. Venkatakrishnan took over as Chief Executive following the shock exit of Jes Staley in November.

Staley left after a dispute with British financial regulators over how he described his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Venkatakrishnan, who is known inside the bank as Venkat and like Staley is a former employee of JPMorgan, indicated after his elevation to the CEO role that the lender's investment banking-focused strategy is "the right one".

The bank confirmed its long-standing chief financial officer Tushar Morzaria had decided to retire from the lender, with his deputy Anna Cross set to take on the role from April.

($1 = 0.7357 pounds)

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers, Editing by John O'Donnell)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; @ReutersLawrence))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular