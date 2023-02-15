Barclays annual profit falls 15% as over-issuance error, investment bank returns disappoint

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L reported its annual profit fell 15%, as costs from an administrative blunder that saw it oversell securities in the United States compounded a mixed performance by its investment banking division.

The British lender reported a pretax profit for 2022 of 7 billion pounds ($8.5 billion), down from 8.2 billion pounds the year before and below the 7.2 billion pounds average analyst forecast, as compiled by the bank.

($1 = 0.8239 pounds)

