Barclays annual profit falls 15% as over-issuance error, investment bank returns disappoint

Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

February 15, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Lawrence White and Iain Withers for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L reported its annual profit fell 15%, as costs from an administrative blunder that saw it oversell securities in the United States compounded a mixed performance by its investment banking division.

The British lender reported a pretax profit for 2022 of 7 billion pounds ($8.5 billion), down from 8.2 billion pounds the year before and below the 7.2 billion pounds average analyst forecast, as compiled by the bank.

($1 = 0.8239 pounds)

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; Reuters Messaging: @ReutersLawrence))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

