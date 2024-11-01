Barclays Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced that its issued share capital consists of over 14.48 billion ordinary shares with voting rights as of October 31, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations to determine their interest changes in the company under the FCA’s disclosure rules.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.