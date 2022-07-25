Barclays announces timing of U.S. securities repurchase offer

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Barclays Bank has published terms to repurchase up to $15 billion of securities sold in breach of U.S. regulations, offering investors an up to 17.3% above face value.

July 25(Reuters) - Barclays Bank BARC.L has published terms to repurchase up to $15 billion of securities sold in breach of U.S. regulations, offering investors an up to 17.3% above face value.

The lender said the rescission offer will commence from Aug. 1 and will be open for a period of 30 U.S. business days.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More