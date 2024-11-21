News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Announces Significant Share Buy-Back Plan

November 21, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Barclays PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of over 3.3 million of its own shares from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of an ongoing buy-back program. This move is aimed at reducing the company’s share capital, with a total of 288 million shares repurchased since August 2024. The buy-back is part of Barclays’ strategy to return value to shareholders and manage its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.