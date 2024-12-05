Barclays Announces Significant Share Buy-Back Completion

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.
Barclays PLC has repurchased and cancelled nearly 5 million of its ordinary shares as part of a buy-back program, reducing its total share capital to over 14.4 billion shares. This move is part of a larger strategy initiated in August 2024, which has seen the company buy back over 318 million shares at an average price of 234.04p each. Such buy-backs can potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.
