News & Insights

US Markets

Barclays announces new global equities hires

May 23, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by Sinead Cruise and Lananh Nguyen for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L has appointed former Morgan Stanley veteran Scott McDavid as its new global head of equities, the British bank said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of high-profile hires to its New-York investment banking operations.

The bank also said it had appointed Ronnie Wexler as global head of equities distribution.

McDavid will join Barclays in September and report to Adeel Khan, co-head of Global Markets. Wexler joins in June and will report to Stephen Dainton, the lender's other Global Markets chief.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise in London and Lananh Nguyen in New York, editing by Iain Withers)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7513 5026; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.