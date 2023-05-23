Barclays announces new global equities hires

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L has appointed former Morgan Stanley veteran Scott McDavid as its new global head of equities, the British bank said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of high-profile hires to its New-York investment banking operations.

The bank also said it had appointed Ronnie Wexler as global head of equities distribution.

McDavid will join Barclays in September and report to Adeel Khan, co-head of Global Markets. Wexler joins in June and will report to Stephen Dainton, the lender's other Global Markets chief.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise in London and Lananh Nguyen in New York, editing by Iain Withers)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7513 5026; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.