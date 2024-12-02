News & Insights

Barclays Announces Current Voting Share Capital

December 02, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced that its issued share capital comprises over 14.4 billion Ordinary shares with voting rights as of November 30, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders and market participants to determine their notification obligations regarding changes in their interest in the company according to the FCA’s rules.

