Barclays Announces Current Voting Share Capital

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Barclays PLC has announced that its issued share capital comprises over 14.4 billion Ordinary shares with voting rights as of November 30, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders and market participants to determine their notification obligations regarding changes in their interest in the company according to the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.