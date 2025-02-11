Barclays And Wyndham Extend Decade-Long Partnership

(RTTNews) - Barclays US Consumer Bank Tuesday announced that it has renewed its long-term co-branded credit card partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH), which operates around 9,200 hotels in over 95 countries.

Barclays will remain the exclusive issuer of Wyndham Rewards Earner credit cards under the renewed agreement. Designed for frequent travelers, these cards offer up to 8x points on gas and Wyndham stays, 5x on select business expenses - business card only, and 4x on dining and groceries. Additional perks include membership upgrades, booking discounts, and anniversary bonuses.

Kurt Albert, treasurer and head of financial partnerships at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, emphasized the company's commitment to keeping travelers engaged through its co-branded cards, which simplify point accumulation on everyday spending. He noted that Barclays backs each card, ensuring top-tier service and support.

Doug Villone, head of cards and partnerships at Barclays US Consumer Bank, emphasized the shared commitment to delivering valuable rewards for Wyndham cardmembers. He noted that the contract extension reflects a successful partnership since 2010, driving customer loyalty and engagement for over a decade.

WH is currently trading at $107.95 or 0.34% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.

