Barclays Advances Share Buy-Back with Significant Repurchase

November 06, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays has repurchased and canceled over 3.5 million of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This latest transaction, with shares bought at an average price of 243.77p, reduces the company’s issued share capital, impacting shareholder calculations. Barclays has so far repurchased a total of 253.8 million shares under this program.

