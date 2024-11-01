Barclays Advances Share Buy-Back Initiative

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased and cancelled nearly 3.6 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, aiming to reduce its share capital and boost shareholder value. The shares were bought at an average price of 239.0228 pence each, with the total share repurchase count reaching over 241 million since August. Investors may see this as a strategic move to enhance the company’s financial standing and increase stock value.

