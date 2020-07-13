Barclays: June-end CET1 Capital Ratio Ahead Of Market View On Regulatory Changes

(RTTNews) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) said it currently anticipates an increase in the Group's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio from 13.1% as at 31 March 2020 to approximately 14% at 30 June 2020, ahead of market expectations. The Group said the regulatory changes contributing to the improvement include amendments to the Capital Requirements Regulation that were implemented in June 2020, including transitional relief relating to IFRS9 impairment and implementation of revised rules for the calculation of the prudential valuation adjustment to capital.

The Group noted that there may be headwinds to the CET1 ratio in the second half of the year from procyclical effects on RWAs, and reduced transitional relief on IFRS9 impairment.

