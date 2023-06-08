BARCLAY PEARCE CAPITAL Upgrades Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, BARCLAY PEARCE CAPITAL upgraded their outlook for Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.14% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qantas Airways is 8.41. The forecasts range from a low of 6.97 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.14% from its latest reported closing price of 6.22.

The projected annual revenue for Qantas Airways is 19,680MM, an increase of 23.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qantas Airways. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 11.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QAN is 0.17%, an increase of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.97% to 96,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,997K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,054K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QAN by 2.39% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 9,553K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,557K shares, representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QAN by 16.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,145K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,330K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QAN by 0.81% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,923K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,828K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QAN by 1.94% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 4,544K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,254K shares, representing a decrease of 15.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QAN by 1.38% over the last quarter.

