BARCLAY PEARCE CAPITAL Maintains Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BARCLAY PEARCE CAPITAL maintained coverage of Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 328K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackrock Funds - Blackrock Advantage International Fund Institutional Class holds 82K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 192K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDF by 9.77% over the last quarter.

ISCAX - Federated International Small-Mid Company Fund Shares holds 335K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Growth Opportunities Portfolio holds 51K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 187.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDF by 62.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steadfast Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 13.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDF is 0.41%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 109,164K shares.

