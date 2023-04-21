BARCLAY PEARCE CAPITAL Maintains IDP Education (ASX:IEL) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BARCLAY PEARCE CAPITAL maintained coverage of IDP Education (ASX:IEL) with a Underperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIIYX - International Equity Index Fund Institutional holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABNIX - Aberdeen International Small Cap Fund (formerly Aberdeen Global Small Cap Fund) Institutional Class holds 239K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB Global Risk Allocation-Moderate Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDP Education. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEL is 0.20%, a decrease of 14.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 43,346K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.