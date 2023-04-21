BARCLAY PEARCE CAPITAL Maintains Costa Group Holdings (ASX:CGC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BARCLAY PEARCE CAPITAL maintained coverage of Costa Group Holdings (ASX:CGC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.09% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Costa Group Holdings is $2.47. The forecasts range from a low of $1.31 to a high of $7.02. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.09% from its latest reported closing price of $2.55.

The projected annual revenue for Costa Group Holdings is $516MM, a decrease of 61.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 243K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGC by 14.68% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 143K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGC by 7.07% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 266K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 471K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 10.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGC by 1.55% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 502K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing a decrease of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGC by 7.81% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costa Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGC is 0.07%, a decrease of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 31,679K shares.

