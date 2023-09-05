Barchart Predicts Corn Yield Above The USDA’s Latest Forecast

Today Barchart released its September 2023 Crop Production and Yield Forecasts for US corn and soybeans.

The latest report sees end-of-season yield at 177.6 (bu/ac) for Corn, which is 2.6 (bu/ac) above the USDA’s latest forecast.

The 2023 growing season has seen greater variability in crop and weather conditions in the western and northern regions of the Corn Belt compared to the eastern Corn Belt, primarily as a result of scarce rainfall and drought conditions.

The latest report also sees end-of-season yield at 50.7 (bu/ac) for soybeans, which is 0.2 (bu/ac) below the USDA's most recent forecast.

Soybean yields in several crucial Midwest states face a serious threat from prolonged drought and record-breaking heat. As a significant portion of the soybean crop remains in the crucial pod-setting phase, which relies on August moisture, the persistent dry weather is diminishing yield forecasts and sparking worries about supply availability.

