Barchart Predicts Corn Yield Above The USDA’s Latest Forecast

Today Barchart released its end-of-season Crop Production and Yield Forecasts for U.S. corn and Soybeans.

The latest report sees end-of-season yield at 177.9 (bu/ac) for Corn, which is 2.9 (bu/ac) above the USDA’s latest forecast.





The latest report sees end-of-season yield at 50.8 (bu/ac) for soybeans, which is 0.1 (bu/ac) below the USDA’s latest forecast.

To learn more about Barchart's Crop Production Forecasts or to receive API access, please visit our website.

On the date of publication, Katharine Martin did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

