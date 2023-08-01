Barchart Predicts Corn Yield Above The USDA’s Latest Forecast

Today Barchart released its August 2023 Crop Production and Yield Forecasts for US corn and soybeans.

The latest report sees end-of-season yield at 178.4 (bu/ac) for Corn, which is 0.9 (bu/ac) above the USDA’s latest forecast.

The latest report sees end-of-season yield at 50.8 (bu/ac) for soybeans, which is 1.2 (bu/ac) below the USDA's most recent forecast.









To learn more about Barchart’s Crop Production Forecasts or to receive API access, please visit our website. To request a trial to cmdtyView Pro, our leading commodity trading platform, please click here. Additionally, we invite you to join us at Barchart's 3-day Grain Merchandising and Technology Conference in Downtown Nashville this September, which will feature product demos, panel discussions, industry awards, a charity golf outing, and many networking opportunities. Visit our event website to learn more.





More Soybean News from Barchart

Cotton Gaining After Weaker ConditionsWheat Markets Pressing the Downside at MiddayMixed Midday for Soy MarketTurnaround Tuesday Attempt Struggling at MiddayOn the date of publication, Megan Hankins did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.