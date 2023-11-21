Barchart Predicts Corn and Soybean Yield Above The USDA’s Latest Forecast

Today Barchart released its November 2023 Crop Production and Yield Forecasts for US corn and soybeans.

The latest report sees end-of-season yield at 183.7 (bu/ac) for Corn, which is 8.8 (bu/ac) above the USDA’s latest forecast. The 2023 corn crop experienced both late spring snow and early fall snow, varied rainfall throughout the growing season, and drought conditions in the summer. According to the USDA, corn harvest is 93% complete, compared to 88% last week, 96% last year, and the five-year average of 91%.

The latest report sees end-of-season yield at 52.0 (bu/ac) for soybeans, which is 2.1 (bu/ac) above the USDA's most recent forecast.

Barchart’s Production and Yield Forecasts are a series of crop forecasts generated by our proprietary machine learning models that leverage satellite imagery and other geospatial intelligence. Our forecasts are recalculated every day from June to the end of harvest based on new information from remote sensing devices and observations from recent weather conditions for each growing area. Thousands of individual estimates for production, yield, and harvested area are updated each day.

To learn more about Barchart’s Crop Production Forecasts or to receive API access, please visit our website. To request a trial to cmdtyView Pro, our leading commodity trading platform, please click here.

More Grain News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Megan Hankins did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.