Barchart Predicts Canadian Spring Wheat and Soybeans Yield Below Latest AAFC Report

Today Barchart released its September 2023 Yield and Production forecasts for Canadian Spring Wheat and Soybeans.

The latest report sees end-of-season yield at 48.7 (bu/ac) for Spring Wheat, which is 1.9 (bu/ac) below the AAFC’s latest forecast.

The latest report also sees end-of-season yield at 44.7 (bu/ac) for soybeans, which is 0.1 (bu/ac) below the AAFC's most recent forecast.

To get enhanced access to Barchart’s insights on crop production and yield, sign-up for our free Canadian Crop Production Report, access daily updates by subscribing to cmdtyView Pro, or use our enterprise-grade APIs. To learn more about Barchart’s Crop Production Forecasts please visit our website.

More Soybean News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Megan Hankins did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.