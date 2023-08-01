Barchart Predicts Canadian Spring Wheat and Soybeans Yield Above Latest AAFC Report

Today, Barchart released its August 2023 Yield and Production forecasts for Canadian Spring Wheat and Soybeans, which predicts yield above the AAFC's most recent forecast.

Barchart's forecast for Candian spring wheat production is 1,018.5B bu with an end-of-season yield of 53.4 (bu/ac), which is 0.5 (bu/ac) above the latest AAFC estimate of 52.9 (bu/ac).

Barchart's forecast for Canadian soybean production is 252.2B bu with the end-of-season yield at 45.1 (bu/ac), which is 0.3 (bu/ac) below the latest AAFC estimate of 44.8 (bu/ac).





Forecasts for Canadian Spring Wheat and Soybeans are available for free to the public on the first Tuesday of each month of the growing season, allowing users to identify areas of opportunity before traditional AAFC reports are released.



Barchart Predicts Corn Yield Above The USDA's Latest Forecast Cotton Gaining After Weaker Conditions Wheat Markets Pressing the Downside at Midday Mixed Midday for Soy Market

