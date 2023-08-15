Barchart Predicts Canadian Spring Wheat and Soybeans Production Below Latest AAFC Report

Today, Barchart released its end-of-season Yield and Production forecasts for Canadian Spring Wheat and Soybeans, which predicts production below the AAFC's most recent forecast.



Barchart's forecast for Canadian Spring Wheat production is 930.8M bu with an end-of-season yield of 48.8 (bu/ac), which is 4.1 (bu/ac) below the latest AAFC estimate of 52.9 (bu/ac).



Barchart's forecast for Canadian Soybean production is 251.6M bu with the end-of-season yield at 45.0 (bu/ac), which is 0.2 (bu/ac) above the latest AAFC estimate of 44.8 (bu/ac).

Forecasts for Canadian Spring Wheat and Soybeans are available for free to the public on the first Tuesday of each month of the growing season, allowing users to identify areas of opportunity before traditional AAFC reports are released.

On the date of publication, Katharine Martin did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

