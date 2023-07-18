Barchart Cuts Corn Yield Estimates, Raises Soybean Yield Estimates

Today Barchart released it’s July 2023 Crop Production and Yield Forecasts for US corn and soybeans.

The latest report indicates a decrease in US corn production with end-of-season corn production at 14,993 million bushels with a yield of 177.97 bu/ac. This compares to the previous estimate of 14,973 million bushels with a yield of 177.76 bu/a and is 0.5 (bu/ac) above the USDA’s most recent forecast.

The latest report also sees end-of-season U.S. soybean production at 4,390 million bushels with a yield of 50.76 bu/ac. This compares to the previous estimate of 4,379 million bushels with a yield of 50.62 bu/a and is 1.2 (bu/ac) below the USDA’s most recent forecast.

