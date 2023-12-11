Barbie Vs. Taylor Swift: 2024 Golden Globe Nominations Put Two Top 2023 Females Against Each Other For New Award

The 2024 Golden Globe Award nominations were announced Monday morning with "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" receiving numerous nominations to coincide with the films' box office records set in 2023.

Here's a look at some of the top nominations and companies impacted, as well as a new award putting two of the highest-profile women of the year in competition with each other.

Movie Nominations: The successful "Barbie" movie adaptation of the well-known toy franchise is the highest-grossing movie of 2023.

The movie, distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) and based on the Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) toy brand, was nominated for 10 Golden Globes, tying the film for second all-time by number of nominations.

"Oppenheimer," which is one of the top 10-grossing movies both domestically and worldwide in 2023, received eight nominations. The film was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

The 2024 Golden Globe Award show will air Jan. 7 on CBS and stream on Paramount+, which are units of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)(NASDAQ:PARAA).

Here's a look at the nominations for the key Best Picture awards for both the drama and musical/comedy categories.

Best Motion Picture — Drama:

"Oppenheimer": Universal Pictures

"Killers of the Flower Moon": Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Paramount Pictures

"Maestro": Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX)

"Past Lives": A24

"The Zone of Interest": A24

"Anatomy of a Fall": Neon

Best Picture — Musical or Comedy:

"Barbie": Warner Bros.

"Poor Things": Searchlight Pictures

"American Fiction": MGM, a unit of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

"The Holdovers": Focus Features

"May December": Netflix

"Air": Amazon MGM Studios

A newly introduced category for 2024 sees eight films nominated for "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement."

The nominations are:

"Barbie"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

That's right, Taylor Swift will compete against Barbie in the new category, which saw her concert film distributed by AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) nominated.

"We are VERY proud today. As our birthday present to Taylor and as a holiday delight for her fans, it will play at many AMC Theaters across the U.S. every day from December 13 to January 2. See it on the big screen before it leaves theatres," AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted Monday morning.

Prior to Dec. 13, the movie has only been shown in theaters Thursdays through Sundays.

Television Nominations: The Golden Globes also nominate the best of television from the year, alongside the top movies.

Leading the way in nominations among television shows was "Succession," which received nine nominations in its final season. The series aired on HBO.

"The Bear" on Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)-owned FX and "Only Murders in the Building," which airs on Hulu, each received five Golden Globe nominations.

Streaming company Netflix received 28 nominations to lead the way among media companies, with nominations coming for both movie, television and the new best stand-up comedy special categories. Warner Bros. Discovery ranked second with 27 nominations.

Here's a look at top television awards, including the "Best Television Series" awards:

Best Television Series — Drama:

"1923": Paramount+

"The Crown": Netflix

"The Diplomat": Netflix

"The Last of Us": HBO

"The Morning Show": AppleTV+

"Succession": HBO

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

"The Bear": FX

"Ted Lasso": AppleTV+

"Abbott Elementary": ABC

"Jury Duty": Amazon Freevee

"Only Murders in the Building": Hulu

"Barry": HBO

