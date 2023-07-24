News & Insights

US Markets
WBD

'Barbie' movie debut shines even brighter as final tally rises

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

July 24, 2023 — 02:45 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, July 24 (Reuters) - Barbie's record-breaking debut at cinemas over the weekend landed higher than initial estimates with $162 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada, distributor Warner Bros said WBD.O on Monday.

The final Friday to Sunday tally for the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was slightly higher than the $155 million the studio estimated on Sunday.

"Barbie" is the No.1 movie of the year based on domestic opening weekend sales, beating the $146.4 million haul for April release "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Director Greta Gerwig's take on the Mattel Inc MAT.O doll also added $194.3 million in 63 international markets for a global debut of $356.3 million.

"Barbie" faced off against director Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" in a box office battle dubbed "Barbenheimer."

Final numbers also rose for "Oppenheimer." The story of the making of the atomic bomb brought in $82.4 million in the United States and Canada from Friday through Sunday, up from the earlier estimate of $80.5 million.

In 78 international markets, "Oppenheimer" collected nearly $98.0 million for a global total of $180.4 million.

Both movies beat expectations and helped the U.S. and Canadian box office surpass $300 million for just the fourth time in history.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBD
MAT
T

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.