"Barbie" Hits $1B at Box Office: Media ETFs on a Roll

Barbie, the iconic doll turned movie star by Warner Bros. WBD, topped $1 billion at the global box office since its debut on Jul 21, marking a historic moment for the film industry. According to the production studio Warner Bros, the fantasy-comedy movie raked in $549 million from domestic theaters — the United States and Canada — and another $572.1 million overseas since its premiere, for a total of $1.03 billion.



This marks the first billion-dollar film for the newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery, which merged in 2022, and the second-highest-grossing movie so far this year after Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which topped $1.3 billion since its April debut (read: Media Stocks & ETFs in Focus on "Barbenheimer" Success).



Written and directed by Oscar-nominated Greta Gerwig, Barbie has become the first movie directed solely by a woman to hit this box office milestone. It holds the title of the highest-grossing live-action film domestically for a female director, surpassing Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel.



Barbie has remained No. 1 at the box office for three consecutive weekends despite the stiff competition from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Meg 2: The Trench and Oppenheimer.



The blockbuster movie has provided a huge boost not only to Warner Bros. but the entire media and entertainment industry. Investors seeking to tap the success could consider ETFs having exposure to these stocks. Below we have highlighted some of them:



Invesco Dynamic Media ETF ( PBS )



Invesco Dynamic Media ETF provides exposure to companies engaged in the development, production, sale and distribution of goods or services used in the media industry by tracking the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index. It holds 31 stocks in the basket.



Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has been able to manage $32.9 million in its asset base while seeing a lower volume of about 4,000 shares a day. It has 0.63% in expense ratio and a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a Medium risk outlook.



Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLC )



Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund offers exposure to companies from telecommunication services, media, entertainment and interactive media & services, and has accumulated $14.5 billion in its asset base. It follows the Communication Services Select Sector Index and holds 23 stocks in its basket. About half of the portfolio is allocated to interactive media & services, while entertainment and media round off the next two with double-digit allocation each.



Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund charges 10 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 6 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy).



First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF ( BNGE )



First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF tracks the S-Network Streaming & Gaming Index and holds 45 stocks in its basket. From a sector look, entertainment takes the largest share at 46%, while hotels, restaurants & leisure, interactive media & services, semiconductors & semiconductor equipment round off the next three spots with double-digit exposure each (read: ETFs to Add Gains on Netflix Q2 Solid Subscriber Growth).



First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF has accumulated $4.6 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of under 1,000 shares. It charges 70 bps in annual fees.



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF ( RSPC )



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF follows the S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services Plus Index. It holds 36 stocks in its basket, with media and entertainment firms accounting for 69%.



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF charges 40 bps in fees per year and has amassed $56 million in its asset base.

