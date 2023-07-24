News & Insights

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' set UK-Ireland box office double debut record

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

July 24, 2023 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - "Barbie" grossed an estimated 18.5 million pounds ($23.7 million) and "Oppenheimer" 10.9 million pounds at the UK-Ireland box office at the weekend, Screen International said on Monday - the first time two films opened to over 10 million pounds each.

In a battle dubbed "Barbenheimer" on social media, both movies enjoyed sold-out screenings across the country, with many fans flocking to the big screens dressed in pink to emulate the plastic doll.

The two films have given a much-needed lift to movie theatres after many earlier releases fell flat this year.

Greta Gerwig, who helmed "Barbie", beat the record for the biggest opening for a film directed by a woman.

"Oppenheimer", starring Irish actor Cillian Murphy as the American scientist who developed the atomic bomb, also secured director Christopher Nolan's second-biggest UK opening weekend.

Cinema operator Vue International said it had enjoyed its biggest weekend since "Avengers: Endgame" opened in 2019, with "Barbie" on track to become the biggest film of 2023.

"Barbie", which stars Margot Robbie, also ruled in U.S. and Canadian theatres, taking an estimated $155 million to set the record for the biggest domestic opening of 2023.

The British Film Institute's weekend box office figures will be released on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7793 pounds)

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((farouq.suleiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

