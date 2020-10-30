Barbara Tanabe Is The Independent Director of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) And They Just Picked Up 12% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Barbara Tanabe, the Independent Director of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) recently shelled out US$86k to buy stock, at US$58.27 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 12%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bank of Hawaii

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Victor Nichols for US$249k worth of shares, at about US$55.66 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$59.86. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Bank of Hawaii insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Bank of Hawaii insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BOH Insider Trading Volume October 30th 2020

Insider Ownership of Bank of Hawaii

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.9% of Bank of Hawaii shares, worth about US$45m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Bank of Hawaii Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Bank of Hawaii we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Bank of Hawaii, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

