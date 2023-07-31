Barbara Ginty: Here’s Exactly How You Should Prioritize Student Loan Payments With Your Other Financial Needs and Goals

With student loan payments set to resume in October, many borrowers are scrambling to figure out how to fit payments back into their financial plans.

Student Loan Forgiveness Backfires: The $35,000 Debt Problem Plaguing Borrowers as Payments Resume

See: All of the States That Will Pay Off Your Student Loans

A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 42% of student loan borrowers will have to tighten their monthly budgets, 31% will no longer be able to pay all of their bills, 25% will have to dip into savings to make payments, 25% will have to overdraw on their accounts to make payments and 21% will likely go into debt. Even among those who can afford to make their payments, it can come at the expense of putting money toward other goals, such as saving for retirement.

Knowing how to prioritize your student loan payments while also ensuring that you stay on top of other bills and continue working toward long-term financial goals can be difficult. GOBankingRates spoke with Barbara Ginty, CFP, host of the “Future Rich” podcast, to get her advice on how to best fit student loan payments into your overall financial plan.

How To Rank Your Financial Priorities

When you have a limited budget, it’s hard to know where to put your money — should you make student loan payments your priority? Or should it be paying off your credit cards? Or saving for retirement?

“As hard as it is, it needs to be a balance between all,” Ginty said. “My preference is you tackle your student loans while still saving for retirement.”

Ginty acknowledges that this may not be feasible for everyone. If this is the case, she recommends prioritizing your financial responsibilities and goals in the following order: 1) Build an emergency fund. 2) Pay off high-interest credit card debt. 3) Pay off student loans. 4) Save for retirement.

“Usually with some strategy and guidance, you can fit all of these in together — and that is my preference,” Ginty said.

Read: Student Loan Pause Officially Ends in October — Are You Ready To Start Making Average $503 Payments Again?

Start Preparing Now

Instead of waiting until October to fit student loan repayments back into your budget, Ginty recommends budgeting for these payments ASAP.

“On the podcast, I suggested during the pause you banked your student loan payment and in the event they were not forgiven and payments resumed, you could use what you saved for a principal-only payment, which would reduce the payment once it re-started,” she said.

Even if you did not do this, use the next couple of months to set aside extra funds to put toward student loan payments when they resume.

More From GOBankingRates

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Survey methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed 1,028 Americans ages 18 and older from across the U.S. between June 27 and June 29, 2023, asking nine different questions: (1) Have you used Artificial Intelligence (AI) for any of the following? (Select all that apply.); (2) How much do you think you’ll need in monthly Social Security income in order to retire comfortably?; (3) How much do you spend on your average Costco trip?; (4) How often do you go to Costco?; (5) What items do you purchase most frequently at Costco?; (6) How do you think the restart of student loan payments will affect the economy in 2023 and beyond?; (7) How much student loan debt do you currently have?; (8) How will the restart of student loan payments affect your financial situation? (Select all that apply.); and (9) How much did you (or do you expect to) inherit from your parents/relatives? GOBankingRates used PureSpectrum’s survey platform to conduct the poll.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Barbara Ginty: Here’s Exactly How You Should Prioritize Student Loan Payments With Your Other Financial Needs and Goals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.