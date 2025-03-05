Barbara Corcoran’s Rule for Financial Success: ‘You Can’t Fight Change — So Use It’

If there’s one thing in life that remains the same, it’s that everything will change. The hard frost of winter eventually gives way to the first sprouts of spring. Rainy days turn into sunny ones, and vice versa. What goes up must come down — well, you get the message. Adaptability is essential to success in almost all areas of life, and business is no exception.

Barbara Corcoran, real estate mogul and “Shark Tank” star, understands this lesson well. In a recent video, she talked directly to fans who might feel overwhelmed by the pace of change in their personal and professional lives. “You can’t fight change, so welcome it in. That’s what I do,” she said.

She invited viewers to “switch your head around” about change. Instead of feeling frustrated, she encouraged them to look for opportunities — because when you choose to lean into change, you can use it to your advantage.

Her advice is especially applicable when it comes to your financial life and business decisions — and she would know. Her willingness to embrace change has taken her from aspiring entrepreneur to a multimillionaire.

Change Can Create Innovation

You may know Corcoran as a pillar of real estate success, someone who remains a powerful presence in the industry. But she reached this level by embracing major changes in the ways real estate traditionally operated. In particular, as CEO of The Corcoran Group, Corcoran shook up the stodgier approach to marketing that many of her peers used.

To set her company and brand apart from the competition, she ditched the standard property descriptions in favor of catchier, story-driven copy that painted a picture of the lifestyle buyers could expect to enjoy in the properties she represented. She also wasn’t afraid to push for bolder colors and larger images to grab prospective clients’ attention.

Making these changes was a calculated risk. However, Corcoran’s rise is evidence that taking certain strategic risks — and becoming an active driver of change — can fuel your success. For you, this might look like investing for the first time ever despite your nerves or overcoming your hesitation to work with a financial advisor.

Embracing Change Can Help You Stay Ahead of Tech Trends

As Corcoran kept her ear to the ground on emerging real estate marketing trends, she heard the rumblings of the internet’s potential as a game-changing force in advertising. Rather than cling to traditional methods, Corcoran got excited about what she could accomplish with this new technology, becoming one of the first in her field to launch her own website — complete with high-quality photography.

She soon found that clients loved exploring prospective properties from the comfort of their current homes, at their convenience. By being an early adopter of digital marketing, Corcoran positioned herself to capitalize on social media advertising as it gained traction.

Corcoran’s example proves that there’s no point in huffing and puffing and whining about needing to adapt to new technologies. Change is inevitable, so why not make it work for you? Show curiosity about new technology, and you might just find you can use it to your advantage.

For example, if you’ve been reluctant to use your bank’s digital tools, why not give it a try now? You might surprise yourself with how much you love the seamlessness of moving money between accounts or depositing a check from your kitchen table. Embracing technology might even mean learning a new tool or skill that can help set you apart in your career.

Change Can Mean Showing Your Worth

In 2001, Corcoran famously sold The Corcoran Group for $66 million — a decision that was as emotionally difficult as it was lucrative. She admits to experiencing a great deal of anxiety about no longer having her “golden goose” laying eggs. But ultimately, the decision challenged her to rediscover her passion for real estate and branding, which eventually led to her role on Shark Tank.

There’s no doubt that sometimes change can be scary. Like Corcoran, you might reach a point where you’ve accomplished everything you set out to do in your current position and feel ready for your next challenge, even though it’s nerve-wracking.

Corcoran succeeded in her transition because she knew her worth: She rejected the buyer’s initial lowball offer of $22 million and refused to settle for less than $66 million. When a rival threatened to take her place on “Shark Tank,” she pitched herself to the producers again, proving her determination. If you’re willing to push past your fears and show some grit, you just might find yourself in an even better position than before.

