Barbara Corcoran’s No. 1 Career Advice for Gen Zers

If you’re a recent Gen Z graduate, you might be daunted at the prospect of finding your first full-time job. Luckily, real estate mogul and successful businesswoman Barbara Corcoran has some words of wisdom to share as you embark on your career.

Corcoran’s Top Career Advice for Gen Zers

If you’re about to jump into the workforce, here are Corcoran’s top pieces of advice, as outlined in her recent TikTok:

Don’t let your major define yourself: Corcoran says that you should try a lot of different experiences before you decide what you want to do with your life. It pays big time not to get stuck in your major. Don’t take any job based on how much it pays but rather on how much you’ll learn: What your job teaches you and how much you can learn is what will push you ahead in your career. Always choose the best boss: Having a good boss will have more to do with your happiness at work than what you actually do with your day. Don’t forget to ask this one important question in the interview: A hiring manager will typically ask you if you have any questions at the end of the interview. The best response? Always answer “Is there anything standing in the way of you hiring me?” Asking this question gives you a second shot at selling yourself.

Overall, her third suggestion might just be the most important piece of advice.

Corcoran’s Three Ways To Spot a Good Boss

Considering Corcoran’s third piece of advice, these are her top three qualities to look for when choosing a job opportunity with a good boss, as outlined by CNBC:

Empathy Adaptability Initiative

“It’s the person you work for who’s going to determine whether you’re happy or miserable at your job,” Corcoran explained.

A combination of empathy, adaptability, and taking initiative goes a long way in today’s workforce. If you feel respected, understood and included, you’re probably more likely to not only enjoy your job — but also like your boss.

