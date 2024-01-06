Barbara Corcoran: Why Interest Rates Are "Simply Average" in 2024 Real Estate

What can we expect from real estate in 2024? CNBC’s “Last Call” hosted by Brian Sullivan recently had “Shark Tank” star and real estate legend Barbara Corcoran on the show to talk about real estate trends.

Here’s some of Corcoran’s top commentary into the 2024 real estate including whether mortgage rates have peaked and if you should buy a home.

How Do We Make Sense of Homes Which Doubled in Price?

During the interview, Sullivan mentioned how home prices have doubled across many areas of the United States.

For those attempting to make sense of how so many homes have appreciated in value so quickly, Corcoran said there’s “no sense” to it. The people who bought these homes were lucky to experience both a massive surge in home value and 3% interest rates.

And even though the ship has sailed on buyers locking in a home for a 3% or 4% interest rate in 2024, Corcoran said current interest rates are not as much money as they may seem.

“I looked at the average interest rate of the last 50 years in America and it was almost 8%. And yet people relatively are seeing our current interest rates as a lot of money,” said Corcoran. “They’re really not. [Interest rates] are simply average.”

Have Mortgage Rates Peaked?

Sullivan mentioned the 10-year yield could drop below 4% soon which segued into his asking Corcoran whether she thinks mortgage rates have peaked.

“They have peaked. Most people believe that,” Corcoran said. “But everyone is expecting the prices on mortgages to come down to 6% and maybe even lower than that.”

While Corcoran said she didn’t know when rates will come down exactly, she does have an idea of what the real estate landscape will look like when it happens.

“Everyone will hear the call, and everyone will be out looking for a house again,” she said.

Should You Rent or Buy in 2024?

When asked whether people should rent or buy in 2024, Corcoran recommended buying over renting or continuing to rent.

“You’re much better off buying something now if you can,” Corcoran said, adding that this gives you a chip in the game compared to those attempting to wait out the market.

It may be tempting to keep renting because it’s a little cheaper, but Corcoran does not recommend picking renting over buying.

“If you have any way of getting the cash together and getting into the market… buy yourself a house.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Barbara Corcoran: Why Interest Rates Are “Simply Average” in 2024 Real Estate

