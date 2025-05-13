Barbara Corcoran: Tariff Uncertainty Creates a Great Opportunity to Buy a Home, Here’s Why

While volatile times may keep people from making big changes like purchasing a home, Barbara Corcoran suggests the opposite.

The self-made millionaire and longtime Shark Tank investor who founded The Corcoran Group, a New York City real estate brokerage, is urging home buyers to capitalize on others’ hesitation during market turmoil. She suggests the best deals are up for grabs when people stall.

GOBankingRates breaks down Corcoran’s take on why tariffs create a unique opportunity for homebuyers right now.

A Big Chance for Homebuyers

“We have so much hesitation in the market, and it’s giving us an opportunity for buyers to make a good deal,” Corcoran said on FOX & Friends. She said she’s seen 14% of all contracts fall apart and with the last time being shortly after COVID.

“But then the market came back by storm. That’s exactly what’s going to happen here,” she said.

While concerns remain around President Donald Trump’s imposed tariffs, and mortgage rates are elevated with rising home prices, Corcoran believes that great options are available right now for those who are ready to act.

“You’ve got your best selection. You’ve got your best prices,” she reiterated in a TikTok video. “Maybe [in] a month or two things are going to get normal again, and everybody’s going to be out in the market. So get yourself out there if you have any cash, if you have any way to buy real estate right now.”

Corcoran said she understands buyers are worried about the economy and stalling, but the stall’s not going to last very long. She also acknowledges that renting is cheaper than buying in the 50 leading markets, but that you don’t get appreciation or self-satisfaction through renting.

