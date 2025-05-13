Personal Finance

Barbara Corcoran: Tariff Uncertainty Creates a Great Opportunity to Buy a Home, Here’s Why

May 13, 2025 — 12:14 pm EDT

Written by Tiffany Lew for GOBankingRates->

While volatile times may keep people from making big changes like purchasing a home, Barbara Corcoran suggests the opposite.

The self-made millionaire and longtime Shark Tank investor who founded The Corcoran Group, a New York City real estate brokerage, is urging home buyers to capitalize on others’ hesitation during market turmoil. She suggests the best deals are up for grabs when people stall. 

Read More: Barbara Corcoran — This Is the ‘Real Problem’ With the Housing Market Right Now

Consider This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

GOBankingRates breaks down Corcoran’s take on why tariffs create a unique opportunity for homebuyers right now.

A Big Chance for Homebuyers

We have so much hesitation in the market, and it’s giving us an opportunity for buyers to make a good deal,” Corcoran said on FOX & Friends. She said she’s seen 14% of all contracts fall apart and with the last time being shortly after COVID.

“But then the market came back by storm. That’s exactly what’s going to happen here,” she said. 

Find Out: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

While concerns remain around President Donald Trump’s imposed tariffs, and mortgage rates are elevated with rising home prices, Corcoran believes that great options are available right now for those who are ready to act. 

“You’ve got your best selection. You’ve got your best prices,” she reiterated in a TikTok video. “Maybe [in] a month or two things are going to get normal again, and everybody’s going to be out in the market. So get yourself out there if you have any cash, if you have any way to buy real estate right now.”

Corcoran said she understands buyers are worried about the economy and stalling, but the stall’s not going to last very long. She also acknowledges that renting is cheaper than buying in the 50 leading markets, but that you don’t get appreciation or self-satisfaction through renting.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Barbara Corcoran: Tariff Uncertainty Creates a Great Opportunity to Buy a Home, Here’s Why

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.