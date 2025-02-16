Barbara Corcoran: The Social Media Mistake Everyone Makes — And How It’s Costing You

Barbara Corcoran is more than one of America’s most iconic investors and businesswomen. She’s also become something of a social media star, often lauded for her approachable and digestible financial advice dispensed across multiple platforms. And the notion of taking your social media presence across multiple platforms is precisely the point Corcoran made in a recent Instagram reel posted on Jan. 31.

Trending Now: 15 Games That Pay Instantly to Your Cash App Account

Consider This: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

GOBankingRates broke down Corcoran’s sound advice for those making money off social media content, plus input from experts on if she has the right idea.

Corcoran on Diversifying Social Media Platforms

“You know the number one mistake people make on social media? They take all their content and post it on one platform. It might be their favorite platform, but it’s a mistake. Take the same content and post it everywhere,” Corcoran advised while standing at a countertop bedecked with flowers in the reel.

“What if one disappears? You get much more value if you post it across the board. Every single platform. So today, make it a mission to post everything on every platform. Just do a different version of the same content and get it out there,” she continued.

The reaction to her post was nearly unanimous in terms of praise and agreement from commenters.

“Yes!! And be sure to save your videos to your device. The landscape is changing and be ready for a switch as needed!” one user wrote.

“Better yet, change the creative slightly on the content to better fit the platforms culture,” a second added.

Explore More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Corcoran’s Advice Reinforced by Social Media Marketing Experts

Corcoran’s advice may be more recent, but other social media marketing experts have stated similar sentiments in the past.

Take entrepreneur and Forbes Councils Member Blake Michael, who wrote in 2022 that diversification of one’s content across all available social media platforms was an essential move.

“When was the last time you used MySpace, Vine or Google+? What were once giants of social media have now become largely or entirely defunct, and it’s almost guaranteed that with enough time, the same will happen to today’s social media favorites,” Michael wrote.

“That’s just one of many reasons why smart creators and businesses are diversifying their social media strategy, utilizing multiple platforms and taking their audience off-platform entirely in preparation for a TikTok-less future.”

Of course, TikTok was threatened with a ban in the U.S., but seems to have sidestepped that fate, at least for now.

Harriet Tuite, head of paid social for Embryo, also emphasized the importance of social media diversification in a 2024 blog post.

“Another form of social media diversification that is becoming increasingly important in 2024 is to increase your brand’s visibility by being present on multiple social media platforms and not just the market giants like Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, but creating accounts on Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube,” she wrote.

“The social marketing landscape is constantly evolving, new platforms are emerging and… it all depends on reaching the right market and how the platform is marketed… At Embryo, we believe businesses must increase their presence across multiple social media platforms to succeed.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Barbara Corcoran: The Social Media Mistake Everyone Makes — And How It’s Costing You

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.