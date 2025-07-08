Barbara Corcoran Put $62 Million Into Her ‘Shark Tank’ Investments — How Much Did She Make?

When it comes to doing deals on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Barbara Corcoran is anything but shy. In her 16 seasons with the show, the 76-year-old has invested a total of $61.9 million, making 124 deals. Corcoran has listened to a whopping 1,304 pitches in her time on Shark Tank, making her rate of investing 9.5%.

Of course, the big question is: Have her bets paid off? Most of the time, no.

GOBankingRates unpacks how much money Corcoran made from her “Shark Tank” investments — and some of the incredible stories behind them.

How Much Money Did Corcoran Make?

Corcoran, who’s net worth is reportedly about $100 million, has said that only about 10% of her “Shark Tank” investments make money. In fact, she told the Chicks in the Office podcast, “The minute someone’s opening their mouth, I feel like I’ve got a 90% chance of losing another $100,000 here. Do I really want to listen?”

But while 90% of her investments lose money, a few of the profitable 10% have more than made up for them. The biggest winner might come as a surprise — a blanket. Called The Comfy, it was pitched on a 2017 episode by brothers Brian and Michael Speciale as “the world’s first ginormously awesome wearable blanket.”

Corcoran paid $50,000 for a 30% stake in the business. Within five weeks of being on the show, the biz made its first $1 million. It then hit $15 million in less than a year. Things only heated up from there — Corcoran said that The Cozy made her $468 million in three years.

Other Successful ‘Shark Tank’ Investments

And while Corcoran is a bit closer to the vest about how much her other successful Shark Tank investments have made her, she has likely had other home runs.

For instance, in 2011 Corcoran paid $50,000 for a 25% stake in Daisy Cakes, a family recipe for cakes-turned-bakery business. The business now turns out $1.2 million in annual revenue.

Another tasty deal was Corcoran’s investment in Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck and restaurant that delivered fresh Maine lobsters all around the country within a day. Corcoran paid $55,000 for a 15% stake. The business took off and now has 50 food trucks and restaurants in 45 cities and nets around $50 million a year in sales.

A similar story took place with Grace and Lace, a homemade sock business. Doesn’t sound like a winner right off the bat. But Corcoran saw something in the owners, Rick and Melissa Hinnant, and invested $179,000 for a 10% stake. Since then, the small company’s revenue has increased to nearly $50 million, with the profits also being used to build 13 orphaned children facilities.

