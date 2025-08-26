Barbara Corcoran: This Is the Only Investment I’ll ‘Never Sell’

Even the most casual Shark Tank fan knows who Barbara Corcoran is. She’s real estate royalty, known as one of the most innovative movers and shakers in the business. She’s also known for turning adversity — in the form of a learning disability, childhood poverty, and even a bumpy path to getting cast on the show that helped make her a household name — into opportunity. And part of her success has come from bucking conventional wisdom.

So while many investors are told that diversification is key to success, Corcoran proudly leans into her area of expertise: real estate. She famously said it’s the one “investment basket” she will always trust.

In an interview with CNBC, she shared, “One piece of advice people hear all the time, and I just don’t believe it, is: ‘Diversify, don’t put all your eggs in one basket.’ I put all my money in the real estate basket. I spent every dollar I ever made and threw it back into the business.”

Of course, every investor is different, with their own needs, goals, and, most importantly, risk tolerance. And there is only one Barbara Corcoran. Still, even if you’re not ready to go all-in on real estate, there’s a lot to learn from her passion for it as a long-term investment.

Why Barbara Corcoran Says Timing the Real Estate Market Doesn’t Matter

Corcoran knows that many first-time investors have major jitters around timing the market just right. And with interest rates still high, not to mention economic and political uncertainty around tariffs, inflation and climate risk, that hesitation makes sense.

But here’s the thing, she says — there will never be a perfect time to buy. There’s always going to be something that makes conditions less than ideal.

“We have so much hesitation in the market, and it’s giving us an opportunity for buyers to make a good deal. That’s how I feel about it,” she said.

When other buyers are hesitating, properties stay on the market longer, which can drive down prices or give you more leverage in negotiations. It’s this kind of contrarian thinking that Corcoran will explore at Clover’s upcoming Shark Tank Summit, where she’ll share her decades of experience in building wealth through property ownership.

Corcoran’s advice? Buy when you’re financially ready. Because if there’s one thing that’s constant, it’s that conditions will always be in flux. And waiting for those conditions to be just perfect might mean waiting forever — and watching good deals pass you by.

“Real estate is a slow way to get very rich, but you need to be willing to play the long game,” Corcoran told GOBankingRates as part of our Top 100 Money Experts series. “If you cash out the moment the market turns or things get tough, you’ll miss out on the reward of staying the course. I never sell!”

Common Real Estate Investing Mistakes — and How To Avoid Them

Like any investment, real estate comes with risks — especially for beginners. But according to Corcoran, many missteps are avoidable with a little upfront work.

Her first rule is to know the market. Take time to research property values, rental trends and neighborhood demographics. Get acquainted with your target neighborhood. Attend open houses, talk to local real estate agents, and get a feel for the community before you buy. If you don’t understand the area, you can’t make smart decisions — and you could miss out on profitable opportunities.

Her other big rule? If you can’t imagine yourself living in or wanting to own a property for more than two years, you’re wasting your money. That’s because your closing costs will likely exceed any gains you may get through short-term appreciation.

In other words, real estate takes work — but it also rewards patience and preparation.

Corcoran’s Advice on When To Buy a Home

Remember how Corcoran said there is no perfect time to buy? This principle also applies if you’re looking to make the move from renting to buying. Your perfect time to buy is when you’re financially and emotionally ready. That includes being able to afford the down payment, closing costs, and any ongoing maintenance.

For Corcoran, buying a home also means continually updating and renovating that property, so you’re well-positioned if you do decide to sell down the line.

“I think real estate is for you if you want to have a home. After all, you’ve got to live somewhere,” she said. “And no matter where you live or what you’ve paid, it’s always better to pay yourself and have forced savings of paying off your mortgage every month.”

Above all, Corcoran believes you should feel a connection to the process. “You have to have a little bit of a love affair with real estate.”

Bottom Line

Barbara Corcoran has been a real estate powerhouse for decades — long before Shark Tank brought her into living rooms across America. And her investment philosophy is clear: play the long game, do your homework, and don’t let fear stop you from starting.

Whether or not you choose to follow Corcoran’s example and put all your eggs in the real estate basket, her no-nonsense approach to investing offers valuable lessons for anyone hoping to build wealth over time.

