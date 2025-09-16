Barbara Corcoran Is Not Afraid To Get Her Hands Dirty — 5 Things She Does That Could Make You Rich, Too

You might not think there’s a lesson about financial independence in scrubbing mildew off your deck. Then again, you’re not Barbara Corcoran.

This summer, the real estate maven and “Shark Tank” star shared an image of herself clad in garbage bags, ready to battle the mildew on her own deck. Though the picture sparked some well-meaning laughs, it’s also a testament to the traits that have made Corcoran such a success.

Appearing in her DIY “hazmat suit” shows a willingness to roll up her sleeves and get hard work done without complaint — habits that could serve anyone looking to become wealthy and professionally successful. GOBankingRates looked at the traits that have helped Corcoran build her fortune — and what you can learn from them when scrubbing your own path to riches.

She’s Willing To Take on Unglamorous Work

Before she appeared in households all over the world via “Shark Tank,” Corcoran grew up in poverty. As the second of 10 children, she was expected to work hard to help at home, while also bringing in money wherever she could. Before she turned 23, she had worked 22 jobs — including diner waitress, hot dog vendor and playground supervisor.

From these jobs, she not only learned the work ethic evident in her willingness to start scrubbing her own deck, but also honed the people skills and powers of observation that helped her become incredibly successful in business.

What you can learn: Like Corcoran, you can make the most of every opportunity, using even the most unglamorous job to build the skills that could take you far in your career.

She Never Gives Up

One of Corcoran’s most celebrated sayings is all about resilience: “I will out-try anyone in the universe … and I’ll win because of it.” Trying as hard as she can — and harder than anyone else — is a theme in her life, from scrubbing that pesky mildew off her deck to landing her gig on “Shark Tank.”

After Corcoran was first offered the position on the TV show — even telling friends and family she was getting into showbiz — the show’s producers changed their minds, choosing a different woman. Instead of giving up, Corcoran came back with a challenge: Why not let her and the other woman compete for the role? After the producers agreed, Corcoran dazzled them with her polish and grit — and the rest is TV history.

What you can learn: Setbacks happen in all areas of life, including your career and finances. Instead of being defeated by them, you’ve got to get back up and keep working.

She’s Always Eager To Learn

In a message to new graduates in 2024, Corcoran shared her tips for career success. Chief among them: Don’t just take a job for how much it can pay you — take it for what you can learn. Gaining new skills — whether it’s on the job or around the home — will keep your mind sharp, which is essential for long-term career and personal growth.

What you can learn: With an eagerness to learn, you can master the skills that will help you level up on the job and in your personal finances. It’s OK if you don’t start out with a deep understanding of topics like investing or retirement accounts — but to grow your wealth and save wisely, you’ll need to learn about them.

She Doesn’t Ignore the Negative Things in Life

Ignoring mildew can have dire consequences for your home — like water damage, bugs and rot — while also harming your health. That’s part of what explains Corcoran’s eagerness to “suit up” and proactively handle mildew before it got out of hand. She doesn’t believe in avoiding negative things; instead, she confronts them head-on — even using them as fuel.

Take, for instance, her ex-partner in business and in life, who left her for her secretary and told her she’d be nothing without him. Instead of stewing in humiliation, she dug in her heels and worked twice as hard to prove him wrong — becoming rich and famous in the process.

What you can learn: Just as mildew-rotted wood can eventually give way, so can your emotions if you don’t process the setbacks you’ll face on your personal and financial journey. Don’t let things fester — address them proactively and have faith that you can come out on the other side wealthier and wiser.

She Knows Her Worth

One of the most impressive pieces of Corcoran lore surrounds the sale of her real estate brokerage, The Corcoran Group. Intuitively, she sensed that $66 million was the right number — reflecting not only her decades of hard work, but also her lucky number. When the company buying her brokerage initially offered $22 million, she turned it down, insisting on no less than $66 million.

She showed pride in her accomplishments — just as she shows pride in her home by donning trash bags to tackle that mildew herself.

What you can learn: Whether you’re asking for a raise, negotiating the sale of your business or learning about personal finance, don’t shortchange yourself. Know what you’re worth — and don’t accept anything less.

