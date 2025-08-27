Barbara Corcoran Knows ‘Out-Trying’ Everyone Else Helps You Win

Whether you first encounter Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank or through her best-selling books, you likely think of her as naturally brilliant and poised — the kind of person for whom success came naturally as she grew her wealth exponentially.

However, Corcoran herself might laugh at that description. She rose out of childhood poverty, overcoming heartbreak, a learning disability and self-doubt to become the renowned real estate mogul she is today. So, what’s her secret to saving, investing or making a financial plan?

In an interview with Jamie Kern Lima, Corcoran shared that she’s gotten where she is in life because of her sheer tenacity. “I will out-try anyone in the universe… and I’ll win because of it,” she said. The good news is that by learning from Corcoran, you, too, can win by “out-trying” the competition. Here’s how.

You Form a New Vision of Yourself

As a powerful businesswoman who speaks candidly about her experiences with dyslexia, Corcoran is often approached by parents seeking advice on helping their children feel confident and strong. She told Kern Lima that she always offers the same counsel: “Teach them to try.”

Of course, everyone wants to win. However, Corcoran argues that teaching kids that winning it the only thing that matters can foster the mentality that, if you don’t win, you’ve wasted your time putting yourself out there.

Corcoran finds this counterproductive. She encourages you to show up consistently and bring your A-game every time, because eventually, if you try enough, you will achieve your goals.

“While you’re feeling unworthy, you don’t feel like you have the right to try,” she said. “You form a new habit of yourself if you just try. The reason I’m confident is because I know I’ll out-try anybody. I know I’ll always show up.”

You Trust Your Own Resilience

Corcoran explained that part of the reason she gains confidence from trying is that she knows that even if she doesn’t succeed at first, she’ll bounce back and dust herself off.

“I know I’ll get back up. That’s what taught me self-confidence,” she said. Having faith in her ability to try again, even when she doesn’t get the results she wants, gives her the confidence to push through feelings of intimidation or overwhelm.

She described overcoming feelings of unworthiness when taking on new endeavors by simply trying, over and over again. When you honor yourself for putting yourself out there and learning from each opportunity, you shift your perspective on growth — it becomes a long-term journey, not just a single goal. Thinking about the long haul instead of focusing on quick wins is the key to lasting success.

You’re Willing To Take Risks

While many fans know Corcoran from her role as one of the titular sharks in Shark Tank, that big break almost didn’t happen. Initially, another “shark-to-be” was set to join the show. But Corcoran, who’d already told friends and family she felt sure she was about to make her Hollywood debut, refused to let the opportunity slip away.

In an interview with the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast, she explained how she refused to take this lying down. Corcoran emailed the show’s creator, outlining why she was the best person for the job. She highlighted her career successes and challenged him to let her compete head-to-head with the other candidate — and well, the rest is history.

