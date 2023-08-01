Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary Reveal the Most Money They Made on a Single ‘Shark Tank’ Deal

In the latest episode of her YouTube series, “UNCORC’D,” money expert Barbara Corcoran was joined by fellow “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary. They played a game of “Sink or Swim,” where they honestly answered business, personal and “Shark Tank”-related questions.

Here’s how much money Kevin O’Leary and Barbara Corcoran made on a single “Shark Tank” deal.

The Most Money Kevin O’Leary Made on a Single ‘Shark Tank’ Deal

O’Leary answered with Plated, a meal kit company.

O’Leary recalled Plated was originally Mark Cuban’s deal, but Cuban backed out after not liking the result of his due diligence. A year later, O’Leary ran into the founders on another show in Manhattan. They asked O’Leary if he would be interested in coming in on the deal.

However, O’Leary told Corcoran he didn’t like the idea of being diluted “again and again” as Plated raised more and more money. He decided to do a ratchet (an anti-dilution provision to protect early investors) so when he received his percentage — which O’Leary thinks was 2.5% — he didn’t get diluted. Plated then sold to grocery chain Albertson’s for $300 million.

O’Leary told Corcoran he made $3.5 million on the deal.

Another big winner for O’Leary was the cat genetics testing company Basepaws. It was purchased by Zoetis, a leader in petcare genetics. It made O’Leary slightly less than what he earned from Plated.

The Most Money Barbara Corcoran Made on a Single ‘Shark Tank’ Deal

Corcoran, who said she always does equity deals, shared the most money she made on a single business. O’Leary tried to guess which business it was, with his guesses including Cousins Maine Lobster and Grace & Lace.

Even though Corcoran did make money off both of those deals, the correct answer was The Comfy. The snuggly wearable blankets “keep selling like hot cakes,” Corcoran told O’Leary. She previously said she has made $468 million off The Comfy.

