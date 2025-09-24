Barbara Corcoran: ‘Fun Is Good for Business’ — 7 Ways You Can Balance Work and Play (and Still Make Money)

Businesswoman Barbara Corcoran, known for starting The Corcoran Group and her appearances on “Shark Tank,” recently posted a bit of entrepreneurial advice on her Instagram. In a reel posted on Aug. 27, she showed clips of her and others goofing around with each other, with the caption “Fun is good for business! It’s time you start having more of it.”

Trending Now: Barbara Corcoran — This Is the Only Investment I’ll ‘Never Sell’

Check Out: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

How can you bring a lighthearted spirit to your work while still hitting your financial goals? Here’s what experts had to say.

Organize Competitions

A little contest between co-workers can keep things fresh and interesting, according to Steve Schwab, the CEO of Casago.

“We do a lot of lighthearted competitions and play a lot of games,” he shared. “As someone who is super passionate about my business, why would I want my employees (and myself) to NOT have fun?”

Read Next: Barbara Corcoran Put $62 Million Into Her ‘Shark Tank’ Investments — How Much Did She Make?

Travel

Austin Erkl, owner of Austin Erkl Entrepreneur Life Coaching, said he keeps things fun by constantly moving. In turn, his new surroundings inspire ideas.

“I incorporate fun into my business by always being on the go,” Erkl explained. “The longest I’ll be in one location is a few months, [which are the] perks of having a 100% online business. This keeps me energized and creative, striking the balance between work and fun that every entrepreneur needs to thrive.”

Dance

We know sitting for hours on end isn’t just bad for your health, but can lead to burn out. Entrepreneur Ariane de Bonvoisin said one of her remedies for this is to dance it out.

“It can be a different person every day responsible for DJing, but every hour, there is a break,” de Bonvoisin noted. “People love it and feel energized. It changes their physiology, it changes their state, so then of course it changes how they work.”

Celebrate Success

Lauren Winans, the CEO and principal human resources consultant at Next Level Benefits, said hard work deserves to be praised, even if it’s for something miniscule.

“Celebrate small wins. Acknowledge progress, not just big outcomes,” she said.

Provide Solid Benefits

If you’re in the position to, offering a good benefits package to employees can make a huge difference in how they work.

“By funding wellness programs and lifestyle experiences, leaders create an environment where fun supports performance rather than distracts from it,” said Alex Shubat, the CEO and co-founder of Espresa.

Set Aside Time for Non-Work Talk

Having a set time during the workday that is reserved for chatting with co-workers about their interests can help employees feel more themselves and more energized.

Jonathan Mest, the CEO of both ChatRank and JustReachOut, said that for his remote teams, he makes sure they have times like this where they can unplug from work and just get to know each other.

“None of us live in close proximity to each other. But the way that we have fun is to spend a good amount of time every Friday as a group talking about everything other than work. We call it ‘Rabble.’ If someone tries to bring up work, we cut them off,” Mest elaborated.

Know Your Employees

As a leader in charge of bringing fun to a team, it’s important to get to know who’s working for you and tailor activities to things you know they’d appreciate.

“Fun isn’t a one size fits all initiative,” Jared Navarre, the CEO and founder of Keyni, said. “It should be intentionally woven into the culture in a way that fits the team, not just the trend. My plumbers in Alaska don’t find the same things fun as my coding team in California. What matters is designing experiences that resonate.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Barbara Corcoran: ‘Fun Is Good for Business’ — 7 Ways You Can Balance Work and Play (and Still Make Money)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.