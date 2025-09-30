Barbara Corcoran: 3 Steps To Get a Job Offer, Even with Little to No Experience

Barbara Corcoran — known as a savvy businesswoman and investor, skills which she frequently displays during appearance on “Shark Tank” — is also a well-regarded money and lifestyle influencer on social media, one who doesn’t shy away from delivering valuable and concise advice.

In a recent Instagram post, Corcoran, flanked by foliage and dressed in a smart, cream-colored suit, offered up three tips to land a job offer — little to no experience necessary.

From Intern to Full-Time Job: The Barbara Corcoran Method

Corcoran laid the foundation for discussion by presenting a hypothetical: Her audience was tasked with presuming they were working as an intern, and were looking to snag a permanent position from a prospective employer.

The first point that Corcoran emphasized was the centrality of personality when it comes to making a great first (and lasting) impression with any potential employer.

“People don’t get hired just for their skills… they get hired for their attitude. Focus on bringing positive energy into the office,” she shared. After all, nobody likes doom and gloom or a surplus of negativity in the workplace.

Next, the “Shark Tank” star advised making sure to maintain a personal-professional connection with your former boss after the internship has drawn to its natural conclusion.

“Keep in touch after your internship. Share the wins you’ve had throughout the year and be proactive about getting hired,” Corcoran said, highlighting just how important it is to keep yourself in the boss’s mental loop while also scoring points for showing successes based on your previous experience.

Finally, Corcoran turned to the topic of dirty work — and why you should be the one to jump in and get the job done.

“Make their life easier before they even ask, and grab the assignments no one else wants. That’s how you prove you’re a team player,” she said.

There’s no better way to be sure you’re memorable than to be indispensable, wisdom that could be applied to not only the job market but to relationships of all varieties.

