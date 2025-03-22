Barbara Corcoran: 3 Secrets To Buying a Home in a Tough Market

It’s a challenging market for prospective homebuyers. Mortgage rates are still high, and a housing shortage persists in many areas.

In a recent Instagram post, real estate guru Barbara Corcoran noted that even though “buying a house in this market feels impossible,” there are ways to make it happen.

Here are three secrets that will give you an edge in a challenging market, according to Corcoran.

Look at Listings That Have Been Sitting on the Market

Instead of looking at newer listings, browse homes that have been on the market for a while.

“When a house is on the market for six months or longer, nobody’s paying attention,” Corcoran said. “They’re all running to the new listing in town. Make sure you look at the old listing. That’s where a low offer will be accepted.”

Shop Off Season

We’re heading into peak buying months, so you may be better off waiting until temperatures cool down to look for a home.

“Everybody’s out in the spring and summer, so you should be shopping in the winter,” Corcoran said. “That’s always where the best deals are taken — in the winter time.”

Look For Homes With a Separate Unit You Can Rent Out

Corcoran recommends looking for a house that includes a separate unit with its own entrance.

“A separate entrance allows you to make a separate unit, which you could rent to offset the cost of your mortgage,” she said.

